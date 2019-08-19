‘I am not just a Saturday playmate’: A dad’s heartwarming note on co-parenting

A strained relationship between parents can cause distress to their child. And when it comes to divorce, things tend to get more complex with legal proceedings involved and may negatively impact the child.

While no child deserves to be caught in a toxic relationship, many divorced parents are now adopting co-parenting methods wherein they share duties to provide their child a healthy upbringing. We have seen the likes of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, and Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, for instance, who are co-parenting their kids.

Humans of New York recently featured on social media one such father who is co-parenting with his child’s mother. In a long post, the father shared that he gets only Saturdays to spend time with his son.

“I try to keep him away from the TV, and do little things that he might not do with his mother. We’ve got a kite in the bag that we’re going to try in a few minutes,” the father was quoted.

Good and effective co-parenting can actually have a positive impact on the child. This does not mean that the parents have to forget all their differences but it is more about accepting the circumstances and prioritising the child’s needs over other issues. In the post, the father explained, “His mum and I get on fine. Some parents stick it out for the sake of the child, but we wanted to have happy lives as well. And we both keep his best interests in heart.”

With only one day available for spending time with his son, this dad from London naturally felt anxious initially about whether his child would bond with him. “With so little time together, I was worried at first about getting through to him. Even though he’d say ‘Daddy’ a lot, I wasn’t really sure if he knew what that word meant or if he recognised a deeper connection. If they were ever on holiday, or we spent an odd weekend apart, I’d definitely feel a distance when we reunited,” he expressed.

The father-son relationship, however, has evolved over time. “He kisses and hugs me all the time. I’m more sure of the bond. I just want it to sink in that I’m someone who’s always there and will always support him. I’m not just a Saturday playmate,” the dad said.