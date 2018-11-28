Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan just gave us a lesson in co-parenting

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may have long parted ways but their personal differences haven’t really impacted their relationship as parents with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. That’s exactly what the actor reiterated when he recently shared a picture from one of their family holidays.

Advertising

The Super 30 actor captioned the picture, showing Sussanne clicking her ex-husband and children by the sea, “Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys. A moment in itself. It tells a story to our kids. That in a world separated by lines and ideas, it is still possible to be united. And that you can want different things as people and yet stay undivided.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time the ex-couple was seen spending time with their children together. Even after getting divorced in 2014, the parents have often been found taking trips together with their sons as a united family.

Divorce or any form of toxicity in the parents’ relationship is painful for a child and can have an adverse impact on his or her well-being. You may have often come across Indian couples who, despite conjugal tension, have compelled themselves to stay married just for the sake of their child or for fear of “log kya kahenge”. One can argue about whether that’s a healthy option but even if parents get divorced, it doesn’t lessen their responsibility towards their children. A child needs both the mother and the father by his or her side. And that’s where the concept of co-parenting comes in, something that we learn from Hrithik and Sussanne.

Advertising

How co-parenting can affect your child

Co-parenting refers to how parents, if separated, share the duties of bringing up the child, instead of fighting for his or her custody. That is not to say that the couple should forget their differences but it is more about keeping them aside and mutually agreeing to provide the child a healthy upbringing, or as Hrithik puts it, to be “separated by ideas” and still stay ‘undivided’ only for the child.

“Co-parenting would mean parents reach an agreement where they will at least not speak ill to each other to their child. Parents need to work more as partners for the development of the child,” child psychologist Dr Dharendra Kumar told Express Parenting. At the same time, it is also important for parents to explain to the child why they chose to part ways. All of this will ensure your kid doesn’t fall prey to insecurities and doesn’t end up being biased or disrespectful towards either parent.

Co-parenting also saves the child from the trauma of losing a parent. “If you are open for co-parenting, the child gets to be attached to both parents. The absence of any single parent can be traumatic for a child, no matter how old he or she is. Co-parenting will at least save the child from that trauma,” added Dr Kumar.

Parents wouldn’t ideally want their child to suffer only because their marital relationship has turned sour. As parents, the goal is to ensure the child’s holistic development in a healthy environment. And that is only possible when the child’s well-being is prioritised over other personal problems.