Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: How he is spending quality time with kids after divorce

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is extremely attached to his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, and one does not need to look beyond social media to know it. His divorce from ex-wife Sussanne Khan in 2014 has in no way adversely impacted his relationship with his children. In fact, it is heartwarming to see how the doting mother and father co-parent in ensuring their children have a healthy upbringing. On the actor’s 45th birthday, here’s a glimpse at how he spends quality time with his kids:

Advertising

1. Instilling the love for travel

Amid a busy schedule, the Super 30 actor does manage to find time to travel with his sons, exploring destinations, be it through road trips or sightseeing or at times, even interacting with indigenous people at exotic locations.

2. Adventure

The father makes sure to pump up the adrenaline by encouraging his sons to try several adventure sports, from hiking to archery.

3. Teaching children how to cook

With adventure tours on one hand and cooking classes on the other, the father is surely making efforts for the all-round development of his sons.

4. Being the fitness coach

One need not reiterate Hrithik’s passion for fitness. And it seems like his kids are learning the same from him.

5. Being creative

Clearly, Hrithik is not just a typical Indian dad, who believes in being preachy with his kids. Take a look at how the fun dad joined them in a mask-making session.

6. Revisiting childhood

Parents don’t need to always engage in some meaningful activity with their children. Sometimes, all they need is to do “nothing” and relive the carefree times of childhood with their own children. Hrithik seems to be quite good at it.