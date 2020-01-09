How to spend 30 minutes of quality time with your child daily

Spend uninterrupted, quality time with your child. (Source: Getty Images) Spend uninterrupted, quality time with your child. (Source: Getty Images)

Children sometimes tend to get cranky, irritable and even detached from their family. Instead of scolding them, parents need to first identify the reason for their behaviour. It could perhaps be that all they are craving for is some attention, in the absence of which they express their disappointment or anger through their negative attitude.

Parenting experts have time and again emphasised spending quality time with kids. Even if you have a hectic schedule, it is beneficial to take out at least a few minutes to spend uninterrupted, quality time with your child. Here’s how you can do so:

1. Set aside a specific time

Parents can take turns to spend time with the child. You can fix a schedule for it like before dinner or at bedtime. During this time, engage in activities that interest your child like reading a book together.

2. The time spent has to be special

Parents being in the same room as the child or attending a function together does not really qualify as quality time. In the 30 minutes you spend with your child, they should be the centre of attention.

3. Clarify to your child too

Let your child know that his or her parents are taking out special time for them. This will help them distinguish special time from any other time of parent-child interaction.

4. Let your child choose the activity

Your child would feel important if you let them choose what they want to do during this special time. Allow them to be creative in their interests.

5. Avoid focusing on other issues during this time

Refrain from talking about chores or professional commitments and other duties when you are sitting with your child to spend quality time. It is exclusively meant for your little one.

