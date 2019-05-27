How to potty train your child

Potty training cannot happen overnight. So, be patient and follow these steps to train your little one:

Look for signs to know your child is ready

Kids usually start potty training between 18 and 30 months. First, check if your toddler can stay dry for at least two hours during the day, and is dry after naps. Find out if your child is aware when he or she is wet. If your toddler is able to express discomfort once the diaper is soiled, you can start the training.

Introduce the concept

Start mentioning potty training to your child occasionally. Introduce the word and show your little one some books or videos to familiarise him or her with it.

Buy the right potty chair

Make sure you buy the right child-size potty for your child to make him or her feel secure and comfortable. You can also personalise it by keeping your child’s favourite toys around.

Make your toddler sit on it

Initially let your child sit on the potty chair fully clothed from time to time in the course of the day, may be in every two hours. Gradually, get your child to remove the pants first and sit on the potty when he or she has to go the toilet. For a boy, get the father or male relative to show him how to stand and urinate. You can train him by giving him targets to aim at.

Practise at night

Once your child learns to stay dry during the day, start the practice at night. Limit the amount of fluids your child has after 5 pm. And before going to bed, get your child to make a final trip to the bathroom or potty chair.

Acknowledge and praise your child

Even while potty training, there might be situations when your child may not stay dry at night. Such accidents can happen but do not punish your child for soiling or wetting the pants or the bed. Praise your child when he or she uses the potty properly. Convince your baby that he or she is a “big kid” now.

Teach hygienic habits

Teach your child basic hygiene including flushing, cleaning and washing hands regardless of whether your kid actually had to go to the toilet.