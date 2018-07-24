Get kids interested in decorating their rooms!

Have fun decorating! (Photo: Getty Images) Have fun decorating! (Photo: Getty Images)

Make memories of a lifetime by doing up your child’s room together, adding quirky and fun elements.

By Tanvi Sekhsaria

Decorating your kid’s room isn’t just about how the finished room looks. It’s about experiencing the process together and making memories while designing his/her room. It can be difficult to let go of your beloved fall-themed bulletin boards, but letting go and involving your kids is very important to truly transform the space. Here are some quick tips to involve your children while designing their room.

Let your kids put up personal artwork/collages

Children can go wild making collages of family photographs, which one can convert into frames and hang on the wall. Their creative drawings and artwork can be made out of materials like beads, shells, etc, and they can be hung on walls. These little elements will add a personal touch to the room and give your child the freedom to explore and experiment.

Handpainted textured walls

Professional painters can always do a neat job by painting some amazing textured patterns on the wall. But you can be a creative parent and assign a project to your child where you can together paint easy textures. For example, one can take some cotton and sponge and leave natural patterns on the wet paint. One can leave flower or leaf impressions on the wall. You can even take the help of alphabet stencils or geometrical patterns. A wall can be turned into a mood-board.

Display children’s favourite things or toys

Your kids’ toys are a good source for a quirky, aesthetic display. Feel free to pile up footballs, bats, lego cars, musical instruments in your boy’s room to show his love for the hobby that he pursues. You can decorate your girl’s room by hanging some pretty necklace or jewellery on a tall stand, creating a spot to line her barbie dolls, soft toys and books will be a good idea. A spot to perform ballet will encourage her to put on the dancing shoes everyday. Things that are dear to your children and have meaning for them should adorn their space. Letting their personalities shine in their room will motivate them to follow their passion.

Upcycle furniture/ DIY pieces

One can always buy a ready piece of furniture, but upcycling an old piece will bringyou’re your child’s creativity. It will give the room a personal feel and look quirky. High table legs can be cut to make a low table for floor seating. Wooden boxes can be transformed into frames. A tent/canopy can be made by using cloth and ferry lights.

Designing your child’s room by involving them can turn into a family activity that can be cherished by you both. Designing a house is all about making memories and this is a great way to bond, so get started and list down ways to transform their room.

(The writer is founder of Little Ms. Designer.)