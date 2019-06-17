How to get your baby to hold the bottle while feeding

Holding the bottle is an important milestone for the baby, a sign that the little one’s brain and muscles are developing. And it also allows you to have your hands free for some time.

Babies are known to learn how to hold their bottles between six and 10 months of age as their fine motor skills develop. So, if you are planning to help your baby hold his or her own bottle while feeding, here are some tips to follow:

1. Find out if your baby is ready

For this, parents need to look for signs to see their baby’s fine motor skills are developing. Check if your baby can sit up, and be stable in the position for a while. Give your baby a toy and see if he or she can hold it. That way, you will know if the little one is ready for holding the bottle.

2. Focus on tummy time

Babies need to develop their trunk support to be able to hold objects in front of their mouth with both hands. Tummy time or lying on the stomach will increase your baby’s core strength.

3. Position the baby’s hands around the bottle

While feeding the baby, start by placing the tiny hands around the bottle. Provide some extra support like a cushion to help the baby hold the bottle. Once that is accomplished, guide him or her to bring it to the mouth.

4. Don’t start with a full bottle

You can start training your baby with an empty bottle first and fill the bottle incrementally. A full bottle will be too heavy for the baby.

5. Hold your baby properly while feeding

When the baby starts self-feeding, hold him or her in the breastfeeding position, as recommended by experts since it makes them feel secure.

What not to do

1. Never prop the bottle on an object since it puts the baby at risk of overfeeding or choking since they are unable the regulate the amount of milk and can, in turn, be harmful.

2. Do not let your child fall asleep with the bottle in the mouth. The fluid might leak and enter her Eustachian tube connecting the pharynx to the cavity of the middle ear, causing infection.