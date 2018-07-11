How to dress your kids in the rainy season!

Flaunt the umbrella! Flaunt the umbrella!

The monsoon is to be enjoyed not only by you, but your kids as well. And with the right wardrobe, they can safely enjoy this beautiful season.

By Bandana Sondhi

The monsoon season is here and it brings with it much cheer and a welcome respite from the hot and sultry summer. While the rainy season is a delight, it’s a challenge to decide what your child must wear during this wet weather.

Light and breathable fabrics are a must. The humidity levels are at their highest during this season and kids tend to sweat a lot as they are in their most active phase in life. Cool cottons are a must have. Loose clothes are the best option. Synthetic and clingy fabrics are an absolute no. One doesn’t want clothes to cling to the body!

Bright colours are a must for the season in your child’s wardrobe. They look vibrant and beautiful on a cloudy day with grey skies. Blue, green, red, orange, yellow and more can get your kids to embrace colours.

Vibrant and fun raincoats are also very essential. Your kids can now actually make a strong fashion statement with them. They come in the latest styles and can be paired with anything and worn on top of any other apparel. Raincoats are just like trench-coats, but in a different material.

Another must-have is waterproof pants for all kids. They are essential and very handy to protect them against the rain. A lot of brands stock these now and they are quite fashionable.

Gum boots, whether knee or ankle length, also prove very handy. Since they are made of rubber, water washes off them easily. They also don’t get spoilt and come in a variety of colours. Yes, your kids can look very cool in them, too. Footwear in leather and suede should be avoided as they get spoilt during the rainy season. A pair of nice and funky slippers or fun open sandals, like crocs, is also ideal footwear in this season.

A nice umbrella is an accessory your kid must possess at all times during this season. The best part is that umbrellas have really evolved and are no longer the heavy and boring black variety one used to hate some years ago. They come in amazing colours, patterns and designs and are compact and foldable. Very easy for your child to carry at all times.

Waterproof caps and hats are also something kids can wear in this weather. They look good and go a long way in protecting them from the rain. With several international brands in the country, it’s easy to find all of the above.

The downside of monsoon is the mosquitoes it brings, leaving children susceptible to harmful diseases like malaria, dengue, etc. To protect your kids from these, mosquito wrist-bands are a must. They come in many varieties with all their favourite superhero characters and cartoon figures. Of course, these must be worn with a combination of mosquito sprays, etc.

The monsoon season is a gift from the gods to people living in hot climates. It’s a season to be enjoyed not only by you, but your kids as well. Since children are more delicate, one has to be extra careful where their health is concerned, but with the right wardrobe, your kids can safely enjoy this beautiful season.

(The writer is a fashion expert and stylist.)