How to correctly lift objects during pregnancy

Lifting and carrying an object during pregnancy can be tricky. One needs to take extra caution to ensure safety and not lift very heavy objects. Here are some tips you can follow while lifting an object during pregnancy:

For lifting objects from a lower level

1. Make sure you have firm footing before lifting an object.

2. Stand with a wide stance close to the object you want to pick up while keeping your feet firm on the ground.

3. For picking an object lower than your waist level, keep your back straight and bend your knees and hips. Make sure you do not bend forward.

4. When lifting, tighten your stomach muscles and lift the object using your leg muscles. After that, straighten your knees slowly and steadily.

For lifting objects from a table

1. Slide the object to the edge of the table for you to hold it close to your body.

2. To ensure you are closer to the object, bend your knees.

3. Hold the object close to your body with your arms bent. The stomach muscles should be tight.

For reaching objects overhead

1. Come as close as possible to the object you need.

2. Before attempting to lift, make sure you have an idea about how heavy the object could be.

3. Lift the object with both your hands.