Watch: How to bond with your unborn baby, explained by a doctor

There are several ways in which an expectant mother can bond with her unborn baby, before beginning a lifelong relationship with the little one after birth. Dr Pratibha Singhal, Director and Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Hospital, has suggested some simple ways to do so:

Advertising

1. Talk to your baby

A foetus is able to hear by the 18th week of pregnancy, and is able to recognise voices by the 22-24th week of pregnancy. The mother should start talking to her unborn baby, who will then acknowledge it by increasing the foetal movements. It is important for every pregnant woman to converse with her unborn baby from the 20th week or roughly five months of pregnancy.

2. Caress your bump

Whenever the pregnant lady is relaxing, she should rotate her palm gently over her bump. The baby gets positive vibes through this. The foetus feels relaxed and responds through movements.

3. Sing to your unborn child

Singing has a similar affect on the unborn child, and is an effective way of bonding between the mother and the foetus.

Advertising

4. Exercise

Yoga, paranayam and other light exercises are recommended for all pregnant women. This increases blood circulation in the uterus, making the unborn baby feel relaxed while helping in its development. Other physical activities such as walking and swimming also foster the baby’s growth.

5. Ultrasound pictures

The visualisation of your baby, beginning from less than 1 cm, and seeing it grow on each ultrasound also helps the mother bond with her child. After 16 week of pregnancy, one can also hear the baby’s heart beat.

6. Bonding with sibling

If the parents have an elder child, he or she should be explained about the unborn sibling. The elder child should be made to feel the fetal movements and should talk to or caress the foetus to feel a sense of bonding.

Also Read| Start reading to your child early, even in the womb