10 tips on how to be a good dad

What qualities make you a good father? On a Reddit thread, users shared some tips for fathers to become good parents. And each of these tips are extremely valuable. Take a look:

1. “Always make time to be with them, no matter how crappy of a day you’ve had.” -Martyvz

2. “Apologise when you’re wrong and own up to it, because you will be wrong. Owning mistakes in front of your kids, and especially apologising, creates/reinforces the foundation for respect, honesty, responsibility and will have a major influence on their character.” -BaggyBadgerPants

3. “I say be a dad AND a friend. You can protect your kids obviously but also be like an open book where they don’t have to hide their feelings from you because they know you’re accepting.” -LilMagicBoaa

4. “Don’t be emotionally closed off to them, ESPECIALLY if you have a son. Tell them it’s okay to be emotional and upset and to ask for help.” -DatingMyLeftHand

5. “Just do the best you can. You won’t be perfect. No one is. Don’t beat yourself up over it, just do what you can when you can. You have to take care of yourself too and giving them everything they want (including your time) isn’t good for you or them. Just do the best you can.” -ReeeaaallyLongPosts

6. “Respect your child’s mother.” -princesstori95

7. “Let them see your emotions, your failures, and your humility.” -Musicguy1982

8. “Put you phone away when you’re around your kids. Actually interact with them.” -JFlammy

9. “Be an equal partner. Your wife or partner is not genetically inclined to be better at making snacks or meals. They are not inherently better than you at listening and playing.” -Ladyughsalot1

10. “Listen. Don’t compare. Just listen.” -kdh027