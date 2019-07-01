How to baby proof your house: 8 steps to follow

Before your child starts crawling, make sure you baby proof your home to keep your little one safe. Follow these steps and get the house ready for your child to explore and feel comfortable in.

1. Relocate valuables

Your may not want your child to play with valuables or they might be misplaced. Make sure to keep them safely.

2. Keep cleaning supplies, medicine locked

Cleaning supplies, medicine and other toxic chemicals at home can be potentially dangerous items and should be kept out of your child’s reach. Pack the items in child-resistant containers, label each of them and store them in locked cabinets that are beyond your baby’s reach.

3. Use furniture straps

Use furniture straps to hold the television, bookshelves, dressers or any heavy furniture. You can also put corner or edge guards on any item with sharp edges.

4. Keep the toilet lid down

Don’t forget to keep the toilet lid down or you can also secure it with a lid lock.

5. Fasten cords

Loose cords in the house can be dangerous for your little one. Use cord holders to fasten the cords against walls. This will keep your child protected from electrical hazards.

6. Use outlet covers

All exposed electrical sockets should have child-proof outlet covers to ensure your child does not get electric shock.

7. Use baby gates

In case there are certain areas in the house like the kitchen or the balcony that you don’t want your child to enter, use baby gates to limit his or her movement. In case of stairs, install gates at the top and bottom of it.

8. Choose toys carefully

Children tend to put things in their mouth. Make sure the toys you buy are safe and bigger in size to avoid choking. Before giving it to your child, check if all parts of the toy are securely fastened and cannot be torn off.