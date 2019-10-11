How parenting is a team effort between partners

By Sucheta Pal

Parenting teaches you a lot of things as an individual and as a couple. Previously, parenting was seen as only a mother’s job, but today, it is more of a team effort.

Every person has a unique approach towards parenting and raising their child. It is therefore important to determine your way of parenting along with your partner. Regardless of your approach, there are a few essential aspects which one must include in their parenting. Some of these are as follows:

Keep track of your emotions

Do you recollect those days when you would skip breakfast to reach work on time? By lunch, you would end up cribbing about how awful your life is and nothing is working out for you. However, when you simply wake up early the next day, have breakfast and go to work, life seems pretty easy! Similarly, when you observe your partner is going through a tough phase, it is important to ask them if there’s something that’s bothering them. Emotionally supporting each other helps to strengthen your bond and nurture your child better.

Acceptance

Since you have already taken the responsibility of raising a child, it is equally important to accept changes that come with it. Start accepting the flaws in each other and encourage balancing them equally. For instance, if you know your partner happens to be anxious when things go haywire, it is your responsibility to stay calm make them understand that it’s going to be fine and things will eventually fall in place. Support them in accepting and dealing with the imperfections of life.

Learn to prioritise

Every parent wishes to fulfill their child’s needs. As a new parent, responsibilities can be difficult to handle and you may feel guilty if you can’t fulfill all the demands. In such circumstances, parents need to prioritise and share tasks equally.

For instance, if both have important meetings at work and have to take the child for vaccination or purchase groceries, how can they manage it all? An ideal approach would be that the one who has meeting towards the end of the day can take the child for vaccination while the other bring groceries on the way back home. You can also take help from one of your parents to help you by either bringing you groceries or taking the child for vaccination.

Concentrate on teamwork

Every parent wants to give a perfect and complete life to their children. They get so engrossed in fulfilling the needs that they create a distance with each other. This is the phase of life where you and your spouse have to stand together, so that you can develop right values in your child. It is therefore important to focus on team effort rather than showing your child which parent loves them more. Trust your partner when needed, let go of minor issues, listen to them and when needed, explain what you expect from them.

Above all, remember that parenting is not a 9-5 job but a two-way job which both of you have to willingly work on. Parenting can actually bring you closer as a couple and also lets your child naturally imbibe the pure essence of love and care in life.

(The writer is ambassador and educator of Zumba fitness.)