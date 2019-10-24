‘Wild, wonderful ride’: Fathers on how life changed after having kids

Becoming a parent can be an overwhelming experience. After all, having a child in the house can impact your life in more ways than you can imagine, not just for mothers but fathers too.

Advertising

On a Reddit thread, fathers talked about how their lives took a turn after after having children. And what they said sounds quite relatable:

1. “People always told me ‘you’re not going to be able to make time for things that you love’. I just think the things that I love are different now.” -BakeSpeaks

2. “I have a toddler and another on the way…It’s super confusing, your looks take a dramatic turn for the worse, you find yourself covered in an unknown gooey substance, and you really have no idea which end is up. But, you have this revelation of what life really is. It’s like being awake for the first time. You experience love like you’ve never imagined. It’s a wild, wonderful ride.” -jollyrogerninja

Advertising

3. “Just adds another facet to life. Yes you can still do all of that other stuff, you just need to shuffle them down the priority list.” -ILoveToEatLobster

4. “Three kids, aged 12 to 21. The stuff I’ve lost (which isn’t much) has been replaced by stuff I enjoy more. It’s great fun to see things for the first time through your child’s eyes, and watching them grow and become more capable day by day is just amazing.” -Certain_Ad

5. “It’s tiring, it can get messy, it can be frustrating, and you have a small fraction of the time you used to for hobbies and such. But on the same token, after being a father, a lot of the old stuff that used to be so important to you just doesn’t hold that much meaning. Being a dad and playing with my kid, taking care of her, and just being present is more rewarding than any video game or hobby I had before. I miss those things, but being a dad is better.” -I2edShift

6. “You lose a ton of time, it’s a ton of work when they are young (age 0-potty trained) and it can be upsetting some times when you don’t have any free time. That said I have three kids. They are the best part of my life and bring incredible joy to me. I’d go through it all again without even skipping a beat.” -mryoudontknowme368

7. “Having kids also made me realize how much free time I used to have. Before they were born I’d come home from work, stretch out on the couch, maybe have a bowl of cereal for supper and go to bed way too late. Now we meal plan, read books, tell tall tales and set the alarm so we don’t miss swimming lessons.” -YDAQ

Also Read| Being Baba: Notes on my first Father’s Day as a parent