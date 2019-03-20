Holi: 9 tips on how kids can play safely with colours

Holi celebrations can be ruined if children are not taught to play safely with colours, from falling sick to being bullied on the streets. Here are some things parents need to keep in mind before sending their kids out to enjoy the festival of colours.

1. Use chemical-free Holi colours

Chemical Holi colours can harm your child’s skin. So, you can get kids to make natural colours at home or buy herbal colours for playing.

2. Apply oil or cream before playing

Before stepping out to play Holi, make sure your child applies mustard or coconut oil or cream all over the body and face, especially the exposed areas. This will help remove the colours easily.

3. Make kids wear full-sleeved clothes

Your kids can also wear full-sleeved clothes to protect the body parts from colours.

4. Make sure their hair is tied properly

Make sure your child’s hair is tied so that when they play, the colours do not drip into their eyes. You can also apply plenty of coconut oil on their hair to prevent the colours from reaching deep into the roots.

5. Teach about consent

No matter how much your child loves to play, it does not call for any form of impropriety. Tell your child he or she cannot put colours on someone forcefully or bully them for not being game.

6. Avoid stepping out during the peak hours

If possible, do not let your child step out during the peak hours of celebration to avoid becoming a victim of hooliganism.

7. Ask them to be careful on wet surfaces

Ensure your child does not run around on wet surfaces to avoid chances of an injury.

8. Make your child drink plenty of water

Get your child to drink plenty of water. It is important to keep children hydrated.

9. Don’t let kids roam around in wet clothes for long

Once your child has finished playing, get him or her to change wet clothes to avoid falling sick.