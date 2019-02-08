These 20 hilarious reasons toddlers threw tantrums will crack you up

A toddler’s emotions can be difficult to comprehend, something most parents might relate to. Their reactions may be justified on some situations; on other occasions they scream, sulk or have a meltdown with a reason, and are obviously in no mood to listen.

On a viral Reddit thread, some parents shared instances of the “most recent illogical breakdown” their toddlers have had. Take a look:

1. “The cat cheated in a game they were playing.” -Johnyann

2. “Yesterday, our youngest son (1.5 years old) had a meltdown because I wouldn’t let him pour his apple juice on the cat.” -BrittanyBallistic

3. “We didn’t have the hamburger bun color in our 120 colored pencil set.” -mryazzieyazz

4. “My two year old son heard my wife crumble up a receipt in the car tonight and for the next hour lost his mind that we had a cookie we were holding out on him. No amount of explaining could fix the situation.” -flypaper1001

5. “Josh is crying because he doesn’t want an icecream. He already finished eating it. This was 15 minutes go.” -KingGumboot

6. “The trees are taller than our house.” -gerberner

7. “Crying because she didn’t get to go to her parent’s wedding – 7 years before she was born.” -LaziestGirl

8. “My little kraken just slept… after a raging tantrum because i did not let him chew on the connected cables. I’m just trying to keep you alive buddy, I swear.” -O_oHaniG

9. “He loved being tickled so I was tickling him one day. He let out a huge fart and suddenly started crying and screaming. I ask him why he’s screaming and he replies with – I was saving that for later. How and why would you save a fart?” -ShutTheFrontDoor__

10. “My wife is 4 months older than I am. My 4 year old daughter got upset with me because she wanted me to be older than my wife.” -amishpapa

11. “I wouldn’t let him get in the car parked next to us. Buddy, its not out car!” -jeannes83

12. “I wouldn’t let her put crayons in my ear. Full-on dropping to the ground, wailing and sobbing like I’d killed our cat in front of her. I would tell her we don’t put stuff in our ears, which would make her sob louder.” -justhereforjustno

13. “My kid was screaming at his balloons for an hour because they wouldn’t stop floating.” -PRNmeds

14. “The instant my two-year-old woke up from his nap, he bolted for the kitchen and headed straight for the cooking knives. When his mom caught him on the way, he threw a massive fit. He begged and pleaded to play with the knives.” -moethebartender

15. “I pretended to eat his sock. When I showed him it was behind my head he complained that it was all gross and covered in food bits. Then threw it on the trash, went to his room and cried into his pillow.” -gn0xious

16. “Because the imaginary door on his imaginary fire truck wouldn’t open, so he was stuck inside.” -napana

17. “My son wanted me to wrap him like a burrito for bed. So I did. Then he was upset that I wrapped him like a bean burrito…’I want to be a chicken and rice burrito!!'” -Bro4shoe

18. “Went to a comic shop with my 2.5 year old. After a bit he asks to leave, so we leave. Has a full blown meltdown because we are leaving.” -unko19

19. “I was eating a churro with my 3 yr old niece and I broke mine in half to make eating it easier, So naturally she started crying that I had 2 and she only had 1.” -azdudeguy

20. “3yo daughter started her Friday morning off with a 5 minute meltdown because I couldn’t find the sock that had fallen off of her foot overnight. When I offered her a fresh pair of socks she cried even harder.” -brilliantpants