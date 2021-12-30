Here are 6 chore ideas for responsible toddlers and preschoolers

As parents, it is only natural that you’d expect your children to become responsible and start taking care of themselves and their surroundings. While greatly appreciable adult qualities, they can only learn them if they are taught so gently and with kindness.

Introducing your toddler or preschooler to fun and simple, everyday chores is a great way to make them understand the importance of self reliance and sharing work. It will teach them playtime can actually be combined with helping out!

As the new year begins, we have curated a list of household chore ideas to keep your toddler busy. Take a look here:

Clean up after playtime

Once your kids are done playing for the day, encourage them to organise their toys in an orderly manner. Don’t fret if they are not doing it correctly! Habitually cleaning up after themselves will make sure that your children learn the importance of neat and tidy surroundings.

Make their own bed

One of the easiest chores to start with, encouraging children to make their own bed is a great morning activity, seamlessly incorporated into their daily routine. Making their own bed will also make sure that they carry this habit well into adulthood and never have to worry about it again!

Dust their study tables, chairs

Encourage your toddlers to lightly dust the areas they spend most of their time in. It will instill the importance of cleanliness in them, especially amidst the pandemic. They don’t have to do a stellar job at it; make sure to tell them what a great job they have done, so that they remain motivated to help out around the house more.

Water the indoor/outdoor plants

Having a connection with nature is often highly therapeutic for children. If you have a green thumb and have plants in and outside the house, encourage your kids to take care of them, water them from time to time and learn their names. This way, they can progress to taking care of plants properly in a few years and will thank you for the gardening lessons!

Load the washing machine

On laundry days, it might be a fun experience to keep your preschooler around to make them understand how clothes get clean everyday. Encourage them to load the washing machine with small amounts of clothes and even add a song and dance routine to it.

Help out in the kitchen

Children are incredibly perceptive and often develop preferences for food early in their childhood. You can encourage your kids to help out in the kitchen with simple tasks related to meal preparation such as putting chopped vegetables into containers or washing fruits and keeping them in a basket. It’s a fun afternoon activity to learn new facts about food and nutrition!

