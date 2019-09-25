Harry-Meghan got baby Archie to sleep on flight with a simple trick. But it can be risky

Prince Harry has found a trick to get his baby boy Archie to sleep during a flight journey.

Travelling with infants on long-haul flights can be challenging, with the baby throwing tantrums or not being able to sleep during the journey. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, however, managed to avoid all of this by getting baby Archie to sleep on his father’s chest.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his son slept on his chest for 11 hours, while visiting a Cape Town family for afternoon tea. Meghan also reportedly talked about how their baby was a “wonderful traveller”.

Sleeping on the chest allows skin-to-skin contact with your baby, which is not only important for bonding but also for normalising your little one’s body temperature.

Previous reports, however, have warned against letting babies sleep on their parent’s chest without supervision due to an increased risk of suffocation and sudden infant death syndrome (SID). Lullaby Trust, an organisation that advises on safer sleep for babies, says that parents might fall asleep while holding their babies to their chest and can increase the risk of SID by up to 50 times. But it’s okay to let your baby sleep on your chest as long as you are not falling asleep, pediatrician Jean Moorjani, Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, was quoted as saying in an article.

It is advisable to time your flight according to your child’s longest nap time of the day. That way, your baby can sleep while travelling. You can cover your baby in a sheet or light blanket to make him or her more comfortable.

