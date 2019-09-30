What’s the hardest thing about travelling with kids? Here’s what parents said

Travelling with a child can be challenging, especially if there is a baby or a toddler. On a Reddit thread, parents shared their experiences of travelling with their children and the problems they faced. Here’s what the said:

1. “Constant bathroom breaks and keeping everyone happy.” -ObviousTrollxx32

Advertising

2. “Trying to make sure they are not annoying other travelers. Then you still get looks from others as if you are willfully allowing your kids to be animal.” -pantaloonatic

3. “Just the stress honestly. Worrying about if they’re going to freak out and there’s nothing you can do.” -chelseafromchilis

4. “A 10 hour flight with a 2 year old who is high energy is not fun, but if you are prepared you can make it work.” -adisplacedcanadian

Advertising

5. “With young children, 0-2, they just cry. All the goddamn time, and you have to bring sooo much stuff like highchairs, potties, etc…Toddlers, slightly better, but still a big handful, you know running around everywhere, and unwilling to go to any museums or interesting buildings or tours.” -lindahasacat

6. “Zero autonomy. You can’t just “Oh we’ll drive to the mountains and wing it”. Everything has to be planned out so that they kids will have what to eat, a place to sleep, enjoy the trip, be old enough to do the fun thing etc.” -Yserbius

7. “I had 2 of my 3 young kids fighting in the back seat. One on left said of one sitting in middle “Mom! Tommy’s lookin out my window.” -clearedasfiled

8. “Depending on how long the ride is, the words “I feel car sick” will absolutely ruin your day.” -doctor-rumack

Also Read| Travelling With Kids: How to handle a child’s mood swings on a trip