Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019: Fun facts for kids

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2019: The festival of Eid is marked by the first sighting of the crescent moon at the end of the month of Ramzan. It is known for community dining, charity and families and friends spending time together. Here are some facts to share with your kids and help them enjoy the festival.

It’s known for fun times

As people greet each other with Eid Mubarak, they usually wear new clothes and look well turned out. It’s a great day for children as they receive gifts of cash and other items from elders.

Helping the less privileged

It’s tradition to practice charity during Eid and Muslims give “Zakaat” during the last few days of fasting in the month of Ramzan, by giving donations. This is to enable the less privileged to also celebrate Eid and also show gratitude to the maker and build a sense of bonding with the larger community.

What fasting means



Fasting during Ramzan goes beyond the physical and is about purifying the mind and spirit as well. While one builds self-discipline by following dietary restrictions, one is also meant to avoid impure acts and thoughts, such as stealing or telling untruths. It also gives one pause to appreciate their blessings. Parents can help their children understand these values and also show sensitivity to friends and elders who may be fasting.

Breaking a fast with dates

Traditionally, dates are eaten after a long day of fasting during Ramzan. This is also good from a diet perspective as dates help blood glucose levels retain normal levels quickly after a long day of fasting, from sunrise to sunset. There are many creative recipes involving dates, such as Maamoul or cookies filled with dates and packed with flavour.

Eid is known for delicious food

Across India, there are several delicacies that people across communities enjoy during Eid festivities, such as galouti kebabs, haleem, biryani and seviyan. It’s a great idea to take your children to eating joints to create memories of dining out along with hosts of people during the festival.