Happy birthday, Shahid Kapoor: 5 things the actor said on fatherhood

Shahid Kapoor is quite the doting dad, who has, time and again, talked about how his life changed after becoming a father. On his 38th birthday, take a look at these five quotes by the father of children Misha and Zain:

1. “I think having a child makes you re-look at everything. Over the years you get used to things…The minute you have a child, the parent within you jumps out and you feel protective and want to give them the best life.”

2. “I hope that I’m a good influence (on my children). I hope I’m not stuck up and can allow them to fly. They have their own identity and destiny… Your job is to be there when they need you, that’s it.”

3. “My wife (Mira) tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance.”

4. “Fatherhood has brought a lot of change in me as a person and as a human being. My priorities have changed. I am less self-oriented now, because I believe actors can never be not self-oriented.”

5. “I feel strong because I want to fight for Misha and be my best for her. I want to be better everyday because I want her to be proud of me.”