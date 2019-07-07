Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Watch how the dad spends time with daughter Ziva

MS Dhoni has not just grabbed eyeballs on field but has also won hearts with his adorable and fun relationship with daughter Ziva. On Dhoni’s 38th birthday, we take a look at some of those instances of how the dad-daughter duo spend time with one another:

Advertising

1. A while ago, the doting dad posted a video of him speaking to his daughter in six languages and Ziva responding in the respective tongues. In the video, Dhoni is seen asking Ziva “how are you” in each of the languages comprising Tamil, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi and Urdu to which his daughter replies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Mar 24, 2019 at 6:19am PDT

2. Dhoni is also making sure his daughter is raised as a conscious and responsible citizen. A video of the little girl sitting on her father’s lap, asking people to vote is proof.

View this post on Instagram Use your Power A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on May 6, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

3. Healthy eating also seems to be part of Dhoni’s parenting goals. Watch this video where the father and daughter share a carrot.

View this post on Instagram Ziva’s bugs bunny @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Nov 23, 2018 at 2:32am PST

4. The father surely knows how to keep his daughter active and entertained. Take a look at how Ziva teaches Dhoni to dance in this video.

View this post on Instagram Even better when we are dancing @zivasinghdhoni006 A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Dec 2, 2018 at 6:35am PST

5. Despite his busy schedule, the cricketer makes sure to take out time to complete “Daddy’s duties”. “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties,” he had captioned one of his posts on social media.