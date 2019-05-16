How Madhuri Dixit is both a disciplinarian and friend to her sons

Madhuri Dixit has not just wooed us with her stellar performances on screen but also impressed us with the way she is raising her sons Arin and Rayaan. As the Dhak Dhak girl turns 52, we take a look at five things the mother shared about her relationship with her children:

A ‘normal’ mom

Madhuri may be a celebrity for the world but at home, she is just like any other mother, something she has said time and again. While her kids are aware of her celebrity status, they hardly treat her as one. “Kids in their (Madhuri’s sons) school come up to them and tell them that they are lucky to be Madhuri Dixit’s children. But they take me lightly, because at home, I am just like any other mother,” the actress said in an interview.

Spending time with kids

Even as Madhuri juggles hectic work schedule and personal life, she takes time out to be with her kids. A while ago, the doting mother had shared a throwback picture of her with her sons and had captioned it, “Can’t put in words how much I love celebrating festivals with my kids & family.”

A fun relationship

The Kalank actress has often talked about her friendly relationship with her sons and how they tease her for being a superstar mom. She once said, “Arin…wanted to learn hip-hop from me the other day and I asked him if it was to impress the girls. He was like, ‘Awww mom!’”

Disciplinarian but only in certain aspects

When asked if she was a strict mother, Madhuri was quoted as saying, “My mom has given me an advice: Don’t hold the sand too tight in your palm. So while I am not saying that I am a disciplinarian in certain aspects, I do let go of quite a few things. Plus, nobody comes with a manual. Both children are so different from each other. So at times, it depends on the situation.”