Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor: 5 things the single mom said on motherhood

Karisma Kapoor has been balancing roles as a celebrity and a single parent to kids Samiera and Kiaan. The diva, who turned 45 this year, has time and again shared her feelings about motherhood and what it means to her. On her birthday, we bring you five things she said about being a mother:

1. “Motherhood changes you”

“Motherhood completely changes you as a woman and your whole focus becomes your children, which I love and enjoy a lot. So I think these small initiatives which we can be a part of, which also help our children and family, mean a lot.”

2. “My first priority is my kids”

“I was happy to be away and I wanted to be with my children during their formative years. I do step out now, but my first priority is my kids. This is how it will always be for me.”

3. “Do not need to make up for the spouse’s love”

“Just because you are a single parent, you do not need to make up for the spouse’s love by buying your child everything she wants. Be firm on what you can give and what you do not want to give. Set clear boundaries, timings, structures and routines. Keep to the same schedule and pattern as when you were married.”

4. “Want children to have normal childhood”

“I try to shield my children as far as possible from public glare. I want them to have a normal childhood, like we had. We went to school by the school bus, had school food… There was no special treatment given to us. The same applies to my children as well.”

5. “Family values and running my home are very important”

“There is a little bit of pressure and stress being in the public eye. But that all aside, I think being a mom, family values and running my home, these are things that are very important to me and that comes first before anything else in the world.”