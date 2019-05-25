Happy Birthday Karan Johar: 5 quotes by the single dad on raising kids Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar has turned 47 today. On his birthday, we bring you five quotes by him on how being single father to kids Yash and Roohi has impacted his life. Take a look:

1. “Being a single parent is really very scary and daunting…because post my mother-and that thought scares me every single day-I just hope that I have all the love in my heart to give them and to not make them feel incomplete in any other way and not make them feel like they are missing out on a certain part of the parental process.”

2. “I am learning to rely more on my instincts and I’m learning to accept the fears, apprehensions, and insecurities that come with being a dad.”

3. “You’ve (Yash and Roohi) changed my life completely, and I’m not complaining. I worry a lot more than I ever did–I have these strange thoughts about my insurance premium, my will, even the division of my assets. I stay awake some nights wondering who I can appoint your guardian if something happened to me.”

4. “I am the mother of my children. I am more of a mother than I am a father.”

5. “I can’t get over the fact that they’re mine. It’s like a powerful switch has suddenly come on in my life filling the emptiness in my personal space with new energy. I get teary eyed just looking at them.”