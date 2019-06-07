Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: How life has changed for the new mom

Ekta Kapoor welcomed son Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy in the beginning of this year. Since then, the television czarina’s life has naturally undergone a lot of changes. On her birthday, we take a look at what the producer said about living life as a new mother:

Mom’s guilt

In an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra, Ekta talked about how every mother tends to battle a sense of guilt. “I have a lot of guilt even now. I don’t know how it just comes. I think the first thing you feel as a mother is guilt. I don’t think anyone will say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty; I am at home, there’s a lot of guilt that I am not completing a lot of things that I used to normally do. So, it’s like you are only dealing with various kinds of guilt,” she had said.

Life as a working mother

Balancing parenting and professional life can be challenging for working mothers. Ekta talked about how she is managing the same and said, “Currently, life is all about spending as much time as possible with my son. These days, I try and leave the office earlier than usual. I bring Ravie to the office frequently and he spends time with my team. I have a huge support system in my mother and my team, so whenever I get busy with meetings, they keep him entertained. He is only three-months-old, but he has made friends with my colleagues and it may sound unrealistic, but he recognises people at work.”

Opening a creche

Having become a mother herself, the producer has now opened a creche at her office. “I have set up a creche in my office. Even when my son grows older, the creche will continue, because it is important for working mothers to be around their babies. In fact, I should have built it in my office a long time ago. I regret not having done that earlier,” she said.