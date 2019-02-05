Happy Birthday, Abhishek Bachchan: 5 times we appreciated the dad

On Abhishek Bachchan’s 43rd birthday, we take a look at five instances when he proved what a dedicated dad he is:

1. The Manmarziyaan actor knows exactly how to enjoy with kids. Remember when he joined the kids for a dance at his daughter’s seventh birthday party?

2. Despite being a celeb kid, Aaradhya is being brought up as every other child. Abhishek had said in a media interview, “We have tried to keep things as normal as possible for her. Her mother (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) teaches her all of that.”

3. The actor has time and again showed his love Aishwarya and appreciated her efforts as a mother, in interviews and through social media. On Aaradhya’s last birthday, he wrote on social media, “A child’s birthday cannot be complete without appreciating her mother. For giving birth to her, For loving her, taking care of her and basically just being a Wonder Woman! To the Mrs.- thank you for giving me the greatest gift ever…. Our daughter! ”

4. The doting father makes sure he spends quality time with his family, be it taking them to the games or taking holidays together.

5. Like Aishwarya, Abhishek is also a hands-on parent, who believes in sharing responsibilities. “The best gifts parents can give their children are love, care, education and understanding. Also, I firmly believe that taking care of the child is never just a mother’s role. It’s all about sharing responsibilities,” the actor was quoted as saying.