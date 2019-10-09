Gul Panag wants son Nihal to have a sibling. Here’s how it can impact a child

After giving birth to son Nihal in 2018, Gul Panag revealed she would want her child to also have a sibling.

The Family Man actress recently said in an interview, “I would love if Nihal would have a sibling. I share a very strong sibling bond with my brother who lives in Delhi. My husband has a sibling and are closely knitted with each other. I feel it is very important to have a sibling bond. I will try my best to make sure that Nihal has a sibling to share a bond like this.”

The latest records of the Union Health Ministry’s National Family Health Survey-4 (NFHS-4) show that only 24 per cent of married women between 15 and 49 and 27 per cent of men want to have a second child. The reasons vary from late pregnancies to high cost of raising kids.

Being a single child, however, may impact his or her overall development. Single children often tend to be loners in the absence of a person to share their deepest feelings with. On the other hand, they might crave attention and resort to passive aggressive behaviour if they feel unhappy or neglected. This, however, can be mitigated if parents make conscious efforts to get their kids to mingle and interact with their extended family and friends, engage them in creative activities, and spend adequate quality time.

Why children need siblings

For a child, a sibling can be their first friend and guide, someone who can support and understand them when parents cannot. Siblings can help kids inculcate the values of sharing and caring, starting from occupying a common bedroom to taking part in activities together. By sharing feelings with one another, they also learn to value each other’s emotions better, making them more empathetic by nature.

