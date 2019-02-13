What is growing up with siblings like? These 12 lessons are so relatable

How is growing up with siblings different from being the only child in the house? From fighting over silly problems to having each other’s back, the relationship between siblings is too special.

On a Reddit thread, some people shared their memories of living in multi-sibling households and the lessons they learnt, which will surely make you go ‘oh-so-relatable’.

1. “It’s all fun and games till you hurt your sibling. Then you have to convince them that they are fine and suggesting to them that they can hit you back but just don’t tell mom.” -BeanBeast

2. “If you don’t want your older brothers to eat your food you’ve saved for later ensure that they witness you licking the food all over before putting it in the fridge.” -0nmute

3. “The youngest child will never be punished the same way you were when you were their age, even if they’re in the same kind of trouble.” -Conservative564

4. “Leftovers? What leftovers? You would have to fight for and hide them like water in the apocalypse.” -ObiWanCannoli25

5. “That my brother did it” -LifesRichTapestry

6. “When the WWE says don’t try these moves at home they don’t actually mean it.” -Leading_Bison

7. “Hand-me-down clothing is often a practical necessity in multi-sibling households.” -Back2Bach

8. “When you’re getting food in the middle of a show, carry the TV remote with you.” -KitterCatto3

9. “Eat it now or it won’t be there when you want it later.” -hangry_potato

10. “…if your younger brother eats random things, you aren’t allowed to have marbles in the house. Doesn’t matter that you’re not some moron who eats inedible objects, your brother is a mor*n, so you suffer.” -Beachy5313

11. “Nobody is gonna beat up my brother except me!” -batmanisfiya

12. “Your parents can look right at you and call you someone else’s name and expect you to respond lol.” -Honey_Addict