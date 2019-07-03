‘This is the wrong way’: Gordon Ramsay receives backlash for unsafe babywearing

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has caught the attention of netizens yet again, this time for wearing his baby in what has been called an unsafe position.

Ramsay received flak after sharing a picture of himself with his fifth child Oscar strapped to his chest in a carrier, while walking in the park. Social-media users noticed he wasn’t carrying his baby correctly.

View this post on Instagram Walk in the Park with my new best mate ! @oscarjramsay A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on Jun 30, 2019 at 11:03am PDT

“That support is not ergonomic and the child’s forehead position is not recommended. I advise you to change support for a more pleasant babywearing experience for both!” a fan pointed out.

“Babywearing? This is the wrong way…take some lessons and you’ll love wear your baby rightly and safely,” said another.

“He’s so SCRUMPTIOUS. However, please take a look at TICKS rules for babywearing, to keep you and Oscar safe,” another social-media user commented.

TICKS stands for “Tight, In view at all times, Close enough to kiss, Keep chin off the chest, and Supported back,” a rule that parents should follow while wearing a baby, as per the guidelines mentioned by Baby Sling Safety. The sling and carrier should be tight enough to hug your baby close to you or it can hinder your baby’s breathing and pull on your back.

Netizens also pointed out that unlike the rule, Ramsay’s baby wasn’t held “close enough to kiss”. The baby’s head should ideally be as close to your chin as is comfortable. And there should be a space of at least a finger width under your baby’s skin, as per the TICKS rule.