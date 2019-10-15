Global Handwashing Day 2019: Try these activities to teach kids to wash their hands

Global Handwashing Day 2019: Washing hands is one of the basic hygiene lessons that kids need to learn from an early age. Kids tend to get their hands soiled while playing and if not washed properly, this can increase the risk of common diseases like stomach ache or diarrhoea. So, how do you inculcate the habit of washing hands in kids? Here are some activities and games that you can involve kids in to encourage them.

Advertising

Make a chart

Prepare a handwashing chart for marking the number of times your child washes his or her hands each week. Print out the chart and use it to appreciate and reward kids if they wash their hands properly.

Germ-fighting superhero

Most kids are fans of superheroes. Parents can take this opportunity and ask their kids to design a superhero who fights germs. Tape up the superhero near the washbasin, which will help engage your child’s imagination and motivate them to wash their hands.

Glitter germs

Pour some glitter on your child’s hands and show how the particles can easily spread to the other parts of the body. This game will give them a visual idea of how germs can spread if they don’t wash their hands well.

Advertising

Handwash rhymes/songs

It is recommended that hands be washed for over 20 seconds. For that duration, make up a handwashing song or rhyme that lasts 20 seconds and sing it to the tune of a popular song that your child knows. Tell them that the process of washing hands will be complete only when the song is finished.

Also Read| Hand sanitisers may not be as good as soap and water for your child