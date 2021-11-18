George Clooney talks candidly about being an older father, spending time with twins

George Clooney is 60, married to human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and father to 4-year-olds Ella and Alexander. The actor, in conversation with Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, spoke about the trials and tribulations of being an older dad and how he is making an active effort to cut back work, so that he can spend quality time with Amal and the twins.

ALSO READ | George and Amal Clooney reveal their twins are bilingual and they are not

The actor may be older in age than most parents who have 4-year-olds, but there’s a lot to learn from what he spoke about. Clooney mentions that it becomes difficult to prioritise things over work but a balance has to be maintained.

He says to Marc, “We’re working a lot, both of us. She’s working a tremendous amount as well. I just said, it doesn’t mean we don’t do a job because we gotta do a job. If you don’t have a job, you’re dead. We also have to make sure we’re spending less time behind a computer or going on locations,” he said.

The duo are committed to being more present in their children’s lives. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) The duo are committed to being more present in their children’s lives. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

The Ocean’s 11 star tells Marc that time slips past quite soon when you have crossed the threshold of 60. He says,””Sixty is a number but I’ve done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy. Sixty, you can kind of beat the devil a little bit, 80 you can’t and that’s 20 years from now. Twenty years happens in a flash, and faster as you get older”

He emphasises that this particular mindset affects the important decisions that he takes in his life, his work projects, social causes or the time he can spare to spend with his children.

ALSO READ | Why George Clooney is not allowed to cut his daughter’s hair

The star revealed that he and wife have worked on an extensive timeline together to find more time for their young children. Clooney said,”I’ve committed to a certain amount of work that I’m going to do, making sure that I’m going to do that because it’s a commitment and it’s the right thing to do.” he said.

“It’s going to take about a year, we figure. And then, it doesn’t mean she’s going to stop taking the cases that she wants, it just means she’s not going to take six. And I’m not going to do four jobs a year, I’m going to do one.”, the actor said with finality.

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.