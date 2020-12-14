scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 14, 2020
Top news

Felicity Jones says having baby amid pandemic was ‘pretty scary’

The 'Rogue One' actor said apart from taking care of her baby, she is utilizing her time at home to get fitter

By: PTI | Los Angeles | December 14, 2020 4:07:34 pm
Parenting, parenting tips, parenting ideas, celebrity pregnancy, felicity jones, rogue one actor, pregnancy in pandemicIn an interview with The Times, the 37-year-old actor said parenthood has been a rollercoaster ride. (file)

Actor Felicity Jones says welcoming her first child during the coronavirus pandemic was a pretty scary experience. Jones and her husband, filmmaker Charles Guard, became parent to their son back in April.

In an interview with The Times, the 37-year-old actor said parenthood has been a rollercoaster ride. “To have a baby in an apocalyptic moment is pretty scary. My husband and I have been calling it double lockdown”, Jones said.

ALSO READ- |What does your child learn in the formative years? Here are some answers

“Parenting is just a rollercoaster of fatigue. You’re pretty much removed from the world anyway in those first few months. And at least I don’t have to feel a sense of missing out. I’m really ready for a few crazy parties. I am even thinking about the possibility of wearing jeans again”, she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Rogue One actor said apart from taking care of her baby, she is utilizing her time at home to get fitter.

ALSO READ- |Breast milk donation: Myths, fears and who can donate

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement