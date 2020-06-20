Father’s Day: Find out what these celeb dads have been doing in lockdown

Take cues from these celebrity dads on how you can celebrate the day. (Source: Instagram @khemster2) Take cues from these celebrity dads on how you can celebrate the day. (Source: Instagram @khemster2)

Being a parent is not an easy job, and while we have a day to celebrate mothers, we also have one exclusively for fathers. Father’s Day is celebrated every year solely for fathers and father figures, who are their kids’ cheerleaders, confidants and sometimes best-friends, too. To honour their struggles and sacrifices, we have a day dedicated to them.

And if you thought celebrity dads have it easy, you are wrong. Dads are the same everywhere, with the similar set of problems, stories and experiences. Don’t believe us? Check out what some of your favourite celebrity dads have been up to in this period of lockdown.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor celebrated his son’s fourth birthday earlier this month, and shared this cute picture.

Kapoor, a single parent, is known to post pictures and cute videos of his son frequently. On Mother’s Day, he had shared this post wherein he had emphasised on the need for instilling the love for books, reading and story-telling in kids.

Cute, right? But speaking about cute, you cannot miss out the adorable videos and pictures that actor Kunal Kemmu shares with his daughter Inaaya on the regular. Here, for instance, the father-daughter duo can be seen preparing for International Yoga Day, which is tomorrow. How, adorable!

Director-producer Karan Johar, too, keeps sharing interesting videos of his twins Yash and Roohi. Fun to watch, these videos speak volumes of the fun the trio has been having in lockdown — what with screen tests and dancing, and some pranks, too.

“As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gyming with them or for that matter cutting their hair (sic),” former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had captioned this picture that he had shared on this account some time ago. This is a great way to bond with a child, we reckon.

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, too, had shared this interesting video of his daughter Hinaya, of how he and wife Geeta Basra have been keeping her creatively engaged at home.

Surely, if there is one good thing that has happened in lockdown, it is that fathers and their kids have spent time and bonded a lot with each other, and these videos are proof.

So, what do you plan to do on Father’s Day this year?

