Father’s Day 2019: Dads tell us how they are spending the day with their kids

On Father’s Day, Express Parenting asked some dads how they are spending Father’s Day with their children.

‘Spending quality time’

“Any day where I get to spend quality time with my son and family is a good day in my books. I believe in making the most of every activity that I do with my child. So whether it’s reading, watching a movie, playing a sport or cooking, we work as a team to get through it. But if I really had to narrow it down to an activity that I like doing with my child the most, it’ll probably be reading. As a family, we love to read — and my son and I enact it out with voices and props when we can. I feel it gives ‘reading’ a whole new dimension of engagement.

One parenting tip: Get stuck in. We get it – parenting is tough. And in more ways than one, motherhood is a lot more tougher than fatherhood – mostly because of the way our society is set up. So my advice is, break down those stereotypes – get really stuck in. Get your hands dirty with diaper changing, potty training, feeding, night time tremors and everything else. Fatherhood is not about just enjoying the good times – the challenges are what truly make you appreciate it. And it’s one big learning cycle – every single day.”

-Sid Balachandran, a former stay-at-home dad

‘It is a special day for my daughter’

“Father’s Day is special to me because my daughter is all excited for it as if it’s my birthday. We are out for a nature camp this weekend. There are many activities that we like doing but photography is one we both enjoy the most together.

One parenting tip: We as parents are always trying to teach our children what has not worked for us. Instead parents should raise themselves before they raise their kids as children are always replicating their parents.”

-Chetan Shah, single father

‘Will do what my son likes’

“We are in Dehradun with refugee children to sponsor for their education and food. My son, who has Down Syndrome, loves playing with children and that’s why I chose this place. A new hobby that he has picked up is photography. So, I am planning to buy him a professional camera. He also likes to feed animals and so every evening, we go to feed some animals. We choose to do things depending on his interests and whatever makes him happy.

One parenting tip: Accept children as they are and not discriminate them based on their gender, special needs, colour or any other factor.”

-Aditya Tiwari, the youngest single male to have adopted a child