Daughters wish their fathers knew these things about them when growing up

The framework of an Indian household has traditionally been such where the bread-winning father has been absent from the process of parenting, a responsibility that solely rests with the mother. Fathers are usually meant to be feared by the child, especially when it comes to their relationship with daughters, although the dynamics have evolved over the years. Many daughters feel distanced from their fathers, either because of gender bias or because of his overall lack of involvement. And that’s what some girls recalled on a Reddit thread where they were asked about things they wish fathers knew about girls when they were growing up. While some had hilarious responses, other talked about their relationship was coloured by sexism. Take a look:

1. “That it doesn’t make you look weak to show affection once in a while. My dad hardly ever hugged us or said he loved us.” -manuel10thompson

2. “That I’m not a boy, and it hurts immensely when you spend more time with the neighbor’s son than you own daughter because I’m not the boy you wanted.” -Cyanide_Kitty_101

3. “How bad periods can be. My dad thinks that a period is all about blood, but never understands that I go through an awful pain while on my period.” -mehgrill

4. “How to brush hair. When I was little I remember crying every morning before school because my dad would just take the brush and practically rip my scalp off. All he would say was ‘sorry I don’t know how to do girl hair’..ouch” -alienflavoredslurpee

5. “I can do more than just cook you food and mend your clothes. Don’t tell your daughters they can’t do something because of their gender. Encourage them to try new things even if it doesn’t fit your idea of what a girl should be into.” -Metal_n_coffee

6. “We like boy things too. You’re not missing out on sports and guns and dumb jokes just cause you only had daughters.” -DaughterEarth

7. “That they need dads growing up.” -ComradeSapphire

8. “My father doesn’t even know my date of birth, so” -sometimesimscared28

9. “Forcing math on me to try to combat the “girls aren’t good at math” myth only made me hate it.” -ColorMeStunned

10. “Not to use plain rubber bands as hair ties.” -OurLadyOfTheChickens