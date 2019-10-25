Fashion for kids: Top 5 trends in girls’ clothing

By Sharad Venkta

Kidswear is a booming segment of the retail market, its demand growing with every passing day. Fashion for girls, between six to 10 years of age, has been significantly on the rise, with new and trending styles being launched every season. The apparels are mostly made of cotton or cotton blends to provide utmost comfort and facilitate ease of movement for little ones.

With trends storming the market for every segment and season of clothing launched, here are the top 5 trends that are influencing the fashion choice of little girls:

Layer it up

For the current season of autumn-winter, layering of garments is the newest and probably the most eye-catching trend. A monochrome t-shirt can be layered up with a jacket/shirt of a contrasting colour, paired up with denims and boots, to give that edge to the look.

Transparent and rich textured fabrics

Trends for this season are styles that give an exciting rebellious look. And what better way to portray it than merging two very different fabric families – transparent and rich fabrics – such as satin layered with mesh fabrics to turn your little girl into a complete fashionista.

The mystery of asymmetry

Asymmetrical styles have been prevalent in women’s fashion for quite some time, and now it is trending just as much in kidswear. The newest collections call out for dresses that have asymmetrical hems, redefining style and in kidswear.

Strike up with stripes

Stripes are an evergreen design and they are trending again. Vertical stripes, whether broad or pin-stripes, are making a comeback into the designer’s hut. Dresses with a striped pattern, especially in multicolours and accessorised with bows, are popular among little girls as it amps up the cuteness quotient. The hair can be styled in pigtails to take the cuteness level up a notch.

Shine and bling: Sequins and glitter

Fuelling the princess dreams of little girls, glitters and sequins are trending now. Such styles are perfect for parties and other special occasions making your girl the star of the event, just like Cinderella.

(The writer is MD & CEO, Toonz Retail.)