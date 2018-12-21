10 farmstays where you can enjoy a winter vacation with your children

This festive season, take some time off your busy schedule and plan a trip with your family to these farmstays that will let you experience the richness of nature in rural India, and also introduce your children to organic farming and conservation practices.

1. Prakriti Farms, Punjab

A five-and-a-half-hour drive from Delhi, Prakriti, located in the Shivalik foothills in Punjab, lets you experience the joys of living in a countryside farm. It organises farm tours for children to raise awareness about environment and conservation practices. They can also enjoy bird watching at this farmstay, which welcomes up to 25 varieties of migratory birds.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 2,000 per night

2. Himalayan Orchard, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Shimla Hills, in the village of Rukhla in Himachal Pradesh, families visiting this farmstay can enjoy the tranquil surrounding of a traditional hill community. Covered with deodar forests, the area also boasts of a rich variety of wildlife including Himalayan black bear, barking deer, musk deer and leopards, among others. Families visiting the farmstay can participate in cleaning up of the forests and local villages, trail running, jam and cheese making, and poetry reading sessions on Sundays too. Besides, they also have a library of DVDs, board games and a collection of over a thousand books, as mentioned on their website.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 2,000 per person

3. Punjabiyat, Punjab

This farmstay, located in the Saidowal-Gunopur village, is a nine-hour drive from Delhi. It is situated amidst blooming green fields, dotted with canals, and offers an idyllic experience of rural life in Punjab. It comprises four standalone cottages styled in traditional Punjabi architecture, while giving you a panoramic view of the farms. Besides farm tours, families can also enjoy star gazing at this farmstay.

Cost of stay: Rs 8,200 per night for double bedroom

4. Laksh Farms, Haryana

A 30-minute drive from Surajkund, Gurgaon and Faridabad, Laksh Farms is a picturesque retreat located in Village Manger, off the Gurgaon-Faridabad Highway. Children visiting this destination can learn about growing plants, milking cows, making butter, and other aspects of eco-farming. Families can also participate in the farming activities. The place also offers tractor rides and camel rides.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 2,000 per person

5. Bon Farmhouse, Sikkim

At this farmstay, families can experience the bliss of farm life with a Bonpo family in Kewzing village. The place is surrounded by cultivated fields, tea gardens and green cardamom forests that you would love walking through. There are a number of trekking trails, where parents and children are introduced to the diverse vegetation of Sikkim. Other activities include bird watching, learning about Sikkimese cuisines and sightseeing.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 4,000 for a double bedroom

6. The Country Retreat, Rajasthan

Spread over a huge lush farmland, this farmstay, located in Bankli, in the Pali district of Rajasthan, not only lets you revel in nature’s beauty but also shows you the cultural heritage of the place. Families can enjoy village safari, jeep safari, leopard safari, elephant safari, bird watching and hiking.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 7,000 per night

7. DevVasa, Rajasthan

A 20-minute drive from Udaipur, DevVasa takes you away from the hustle and bustle of the city into the lap of nature. It is surrounded by green plantations and offers a picturesque view of the Aravalli mountain range and Lake Bagela. Children visiting the place would enjoy stargazing and watching fireflies while sitting near the lake. Families can also take part in cycle tours or take a trip through the adjoining organic farm.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 5,500 for a double bedroom

8. Maachli Farmstay, Maharashtra

This farmstay is located in the village Parule, with cottages designed as Maachli, a regional term for huts made by farmers to protect crops. The cottages are situated amid dense plantation, letting you breathe fresh air and enjoy a calm and peaceful stay. Among the activities available are a plantation tour of coconut, spices, fruits and medicinal herbs, sunset hike to the beach, backwater ride, and pottery classes.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 4,500 for a double bedroom

9. Banyan Tree Farmstay, Tamil Nadu

This farmstay is located at the foothills of Anamalais, about 15kms from Top Slip Wildlife Sanctuary, which offers you a taste of the culture and heritage of rural Tamil Nadu, while staying amidst lush green areas. The farmstay is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts and birdwatchers. Parents can take their children on jeep safaris and nature treks to explore the biodiversity. Children can also go for cycling tours and attend photography classes.

Cost of stay: Starts at Rs 4,500 for a double bedroom

10. Philipkutty’s Farm, Kerala

This farmstay in Kottayam is the perfect tranquil getaway in “God’s own country”. The working farm, reclaimed from the backwaters of Lake Vembanad, offers you a glimpse of the farming practices. Families can enjoy a canal cruise, cooking classes, bird watching, fishing, and cycling along the countryside.

Cost of stay: Price on request, as mentioned on the official website