Happy Birthday Farah Khan: How her journey through IVF was all about persistence

Director and choreographer Farah Khan became a mother at 43. Not only did she conceive triplets through IVF (in vitro fertilisation) but also breathed hope among a lot of women battling pregnancy complications and infertility, especially as it continues to be a stigma in our country. On her birthday, let us take you through her journey in conceiving her children.

Pregnancy after 40s

Late pregnancy is on the rise across the globe today. And with Farah Khan busy playing her part as a Bollywood professional, marriage, followed by pregnancy, happened only after the age of 40. After a couple of failed attempts to conceive naturally, Farah and husband Shirish Kunder opted for fertility treatment. The couple was finally blessed with children Czar, Diva and Anya through IVF.

The challenges of IVF

IVF is surely a boon for women who opt for late pregnancy. It increases the chances for a woman to get pregnant but does not guarantee it. Not to mention the amount of physical and emotional stress that one has to go through during the whole process. Farah’s first IVF cycle was a failure. In an video interview, she had said, “I had done a IVF cycle…when I went there and it didn’t happen…I am a very strong person but from the doctor’s clinic which was a two hours’ drive till my house and for the next two days, I have only cried.”

And yet, for many couples who are trying to conceive, IVF is the only ray of hope. Farah added in the interview, “It’s not easy, it is tough specially on the mom because you are being plied with injections and hormones and all. But I want to tell you that the minute you hold that child in your arms, all that pain, all that suffering, all that emotional trauma that you go through, everything is forgotten…”

“IVF is a blessing”

The Happy New Year director has never shied away from talking about her journey into parenthood and has openly encouraged people to undergo IVF. She had said in a statement to IANS, “IVF is a blessing…being persistent, positive and patient towards the procedure paid off. And if IVF can change my life, it could change yours too.”