Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Post divorce, Emily Ratajkowski opens up about co-parenting son Sly with her best friend

"What I want is an emotional partner who can help me feel good about myself day-to-day,” said Emily Ratajkowski

Super model-actor Emily RatajkowskiEmily Ratajkowski opens up on co-parenting, her thoughts on men, and more on her podcast 'High Low'. (Photo: Instagram/emrata)

Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low is out, and is an absolute treat for fans who enjoyed her New York Times bestseller ‘My Body‘. In an episode with Julia Fox, ‘EmRata’ shared her thoughts on patriarchy, life after divorce, the concept of a traditional relationship, and a lot more.

“I thought I was going to be stupid forever,” said Emily about her postpartum life. She said she struggled to find the right words while writing her book ‘My Body‘ the first few months after delivering her child. “Mommy brain is real” Fox added, reflecting on her postpartum experience.

 

Emily also opened up about her thoughts on patriarchy and how it “absolutely sucks” for not just women but men, too, and how she feels for them. “Some part of me, of course, feels empathetic. Like I’m pissed,” she exclaimed.

Talking about parenting as a single mom, Emily revealed her co-parenting methods. “My best friend is living with me right now, and we fully co-parent Sly, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love it so much.”

“Spending time with another woman and just how much I don’t have to ever tell her — our instincts are so aligned. When you’re living with a man and you’re taking care of a child, you have to tell them. It’s so exhausting,” she shared.

The model talked about how the main thing she would want from a relationship is “emotional support” and that men have such a hard time giving that to women. “I can’t really imagine wanting that with someone else and having this traditional family structure. What I want is an emotional partner who can help me feel good about myself day-to-day,” she said.

The supermodel and author called it quits with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and is currently living in New York City with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 02:49:00 pm
