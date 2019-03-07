Embarrassing things toddlers said out loud in public

A Reddit thread asked parents to share the most embarrassing things their toddlers said in public and the results were hilarious and something parents are sure to find relatable. Here’s a sampling:

1. “Carrying my daughter back from the bathroom through a crowded hipster brunch spot while she shouted ‘HE FARTED!!’ at every single table. In case there was any confusion she was also pointing at my face.” -flippenzee

2. “After his little sister was born my toddler announce to the parking garage that she, “came out of mommy’s magina!” So that was nice…” -boneandbrine

3. “My son came home from kindergarten with his backpack full of canned food. When pressed about the issue he confidently stated that he had told the teacher he was hungry and we didn’t have any food at home! They had sent him home with the donations for those in need!! We got him to return the food the next day… Its a funny story we tell now but talk about embarrassed!!!” -twillsteele

4. “At a fairly nice restaurant my brother was teasing my daughter, and my daughter screamed at him to stop and threatened to call him the N word.(The N word was nipple).” -GaijinSama

5. “I was with a group of friends and was asked if I drink. I said I don’t really, and my daughter said “but mom, you drink all the time.” She had no idea the difference between drinking alcohol and drinking everything else.” -TishraDR

6. “After hearing the phrase in a movie, my little one yelled, ‘Put me down you idiot!’ in church.” -Librariankat98

7. “We were at Catholic mass. I was 2-3 years old. They ring the altar bell in mass at some point. They ring it, the church is dead quiet, and I screamed “Telephone!!!” -daleksarecoming

8. “During a private Remembrance Day (Armistice Day) ceremony with veterans, my 3-year-old soiled her diaper. I changed her in a back room and when we came out, it was the moment of silence. She slammed the door and yelled to all the vets, “I just had a BIG poo! And it had PEANUTS in it!” -ponchojukebox