Elon Musk talks parenting and raising his son X Æ A-Xii with partner Grimes

In the interview, Musk also talked about his five other children whom he shares with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. (Image: Reuters) In the interview, Musk also talked about his five other children whom he shares with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. (Image: Reuters)

While the birth of his son and his subsequent naming made headlines, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now revealed what kind of a parent he is to his two-month-old son X Æ A-Xii. Speaking to The New York Times, the Tesla founder said that his partner, Grimes, has a “much bigger role” in parenting, and that babies are just “eating and pooping machines”.

Musk said that right now he does not have that big of a role to play in his son’s life, and he is waiting for him to get older. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”

In the interview, Musk also talked about his five other children whom he shares with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. On being a parent to X Æ A-Xii, he said: “I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids. If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors.” He also told The New York Times that he has created an online school for his older kids, which has “actually worked out pretty well”.

Musk is 49, and upon being asked on what he thinks about being a father at this age, he said: “I think babies are supercool and really people need to have more babies because, it sounds obvious, but if people don’t have enough babies, humanity will disappear”.

He also said Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, is “pretty special”, and “one of the most unusual people” he has ever met.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Parenting News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd