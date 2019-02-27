Ekta Kapoor: The first thing you feel as a mother is guilt

Ever since Ekta Kapoor welcomed her baby boy Ravie Kapoor on January 27, via surrogacy, she has encountered a remarkable transformation in her life. The television czarina has been constantly adapting her schedule and lifestyle to the needs of the baby, to achieve work-life balance, Ekta revealed in an interview with film critic Anupama Chopra.

On being overwhelmed about the baby

Soon after Ravie’s birth, Ekta took to social media to reveal that she chose surrogacy after multiple unsuccessful trials of IVF (in vitro fertilisation) and IUI (intrauterine insemination). In the interview, the producer expressed, “When I knew that the surrogate had conceived–it was on June 10, on my birthday I got to know last year–I was a bit overwhelmed and I was like ‘Okay, now this is happening.'”

On feeling guilty

Talking about a working mom’s guilt, Ekta added, “I have a lot of guilt even now. I don’t know how it just comes. I think the first thing you feel as a mother is guilt. I don’t think anyone will say that so openly. I am at work, I am feeling guilty; I am at home, there’s a lot of guilt that I am not completing a lot of things that I used to normally do. So, it’s like you are only dealing with various kinds of guilt.”

On how life has changed after the baby

“What has changed is that I have hired more staff and shifted my work home,” Ekta said, while also mentioning how she carefully follows a routine to ensure she has time for herself, the baby and her work. She also makes sure she doesn’t miss her regular workout, even if that means walking. “You are supposed to be more responsible about your health also when you have a child,” she said.

“Eventually I told my friends, ‘I am a bad mom and we start from there’. Because (of) the amount of advice your are getting…,” she added.