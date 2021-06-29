Ed Sheeran is ‘so lucky’ to have a daughter; wants to further expand his family

"I think whenever you become a parent, you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other," the singer has said. (Photo: Instagram/@teddysphotos)

It is said that parenthood changes your life. Things certainly have changed for Ed Sheeran, who welcomed his baby daughter Lyra Antarctica with wife Cherry Seaborn in August 2020.

The 30-year-old singer has shared that though he is content with one baby, he is open to having more kids, especially daughters. According to a report in People, he has said after adapting to the “dad life”, he would be “super grateful” to expand his family.

“I would obviously be super grateful to be able to have any more kids, but I think girls are far superior to boys. As a boy myself, I feel like I can say this,” Sheeran said on a podcast.

“I feel like we were so lucky to be able to have one that I think I would obviously love more. But I think we’re so lucky to just have one. So if nothing else happens, I’m so happy, basically,” the Grammy winner added.

Per the report, the singer also shared that his daughter is busy “just being cute,” with her recent milestones including “making attempts to crawl” and “babbling”.

Talking about being a part of a “parenthood club”, Sheeran said: “It’s weird you say club, because I think that whenever you become a parent, you enter into this club that all the other parents are in and everyone understands each other.”

The singer had revealed the birth of his daughter in an Instagram post.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you … Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran,” he had written at the time, next to an adorable photograph of a pair of baby socks placed on a blue and green blanket.

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

