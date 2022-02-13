Early childhood habits are here to stay

By Dr Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi

It is said that the easiest way for a habit to last a lifetime is when it is inculcated in early childhood. As adults now, we are all sub-consciously following regular habits that have been formed since our early years. These habits, whether behavioural, lifestyle or dietary, seem effortless now, however they have been part of lives from childhood to adulthood now. It is thus important for parents to teach children basic hygiene habits at a young age to reduce the risk of health diseases.

While maintaining good hygiene has always been important, it has become inevitable now. There has been a significant shift in hygiene parameters in the last few years given the current health scenario across the globe. Even though basic habits like hand washing and bathing everyday were considered important earlier, they have now become a must. The usual handshake greeting has been replaced by a fist-bump or a wave, sharing food or beverages in a large group has been reduced, ensuring you cover your mouth while sneezing/coughing, blowing candles over a cake and many such things have become part of regular hygiene routine now.

While we are being cautious and taking such precautions as adults, it is important to prepare the younger ones for a healthy hygiene routine as well. On a daily basis, children interact with many people – in school, at home, at the playground which makes it even more crucial for parents to build a positive hygiene routine for their kids.

Explaining the importance of hygiene

For younger children, it is important for parents to instill the culture of good hygiene. Teaching them daily habits like brushing and bathing every day, washing your hands before and after eating, sanitising once you return from outside, covering your mouth and nose while sneezing and coughing, etc, are some of the most basic habits. Additionally, it becomes easier for children to follow these habits once they know the consequences and reason behind each of them. For example, telling your child that they will have to miss out on going to school or to the playground if they fall sick automatically creates a sense of fear and encourages them to take the necessary precautions.

Modelling the right behaviour for children

Creating mini advocates

Another thing to keep in mind is, complimenting and appreciating positive behaviour. Rewarding a child even in the smallest way for a good habit or gesture goes a long way. Be it at home or in school, parents and teachers should acknowledge their children every time they do something good which in turn will motivate them.

Three easy tips for positive parenting:

Accepting mistakes: As parents, we tend to get very rigid about the way our child behaves and learns. We immediately pounce on our children every time they make a mistake and try to correct them. As parents, we need to make space for a healthy room for errors and encourage experimentation. These are the years for our children to try new things and falter, and we should be able to allow them to make mistakes and move ahead with these learnings.

Creating an open channel of communication: While we all want our children to be well-behaved and obedient, it is also important for parents to create a two-way communication. This will make it easier for your children to have frank and open discussions with you and will also help them build their own opinions and point of view.

Be the person you want your child to grow up to be: Modelling the right behaviour is crucial in forming the growth of your children. Allow your children to see the real you, if you have a bad day at work or a celebration at home let them be a part of it. Children need to understand the different ways in which we handle good and bad situations, preparing them for the future.

Make the best use of your child’s formative years to build these lifelong habits.

(The writer is a Parenting coach.)

