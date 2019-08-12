Do not post these 5 pictures of your kids online

As much as you love to share pictures of your child’s milestones and special moments online, it can pose a threat to your child’s safety and security if the pictures are misused or misappropriated. Here are five such pictures of your child that you should avoid sharing online to protect your little one.

Pictures of bath time

Do not post pictures of your child where they are partially or completely naked. Not only will your child be embarrassed or even upset to see the pictures when they grow up but it can also put their safety at risk. Once the picture is online, you cannot delete it permanently. Such pictures can fall into the wrong hands and edited or morphed for unethical purposes.

Pictures of your sick child

No child or even an adult would want people to look at pictures of him or her when unwell. So, abstain from posting such pictures on social media.

Pictures revealing location, identity

Take extra caution to ensure that you do not share your child’s full name, home or school address, or live location online. The information, if obtained by mischief-mongers, can be misused.

Pictures which provoke bullying

Now that most children have access to social media, there is every possibility that your child’s classmates may come across some post on your child, exposing his weakness or fear or a nickname, and can resort to bullying. So, make sure you do not post anything about your child that can be a potential fodder for bullies. If your child is old enough, do not post anything without his or her consent.

Controversial pictures

At home, you can allow your child to explore playing with your smartphone under your supervision. But these moments, when shared online, can subject your kid to a lot of criticism and trolling. And that’s definitely not something that you would want your child to face.