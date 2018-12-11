Try these DIY ideas to decorate your child’s room

By Neha Bhasin Sharma

Doing up your child’s nursery is a dream for most, including parents-to-be. Nothing beats doing it yourself, adding a personal touch the décor. And if your toddler is old enough, you can involve him or her in the process and create a lifetime of memories in the bargain. Here are some DIY ideas for parents to try out for their child’s room:

Lamps

Beautiful lamps add to the overall ambience of the room and make it lively and fun for kids, exactly how they would like it! You can use glitter, sticker or cellophane paper to transform regular lamps into something attractive and fun.

Photo Frames

Capturing every moment while a child is growing up is every parent's dream and framing it with a home-made frame is even dreamier. Be it cute buttons or jewellery which you are storing, create art out of them, paste it on a wooden cutout or cardboard box and get it framed. It's something for your child to cherish. If your child is old enough, get them to help out and make memories as you bond together.

Hand/Feet Impressions

Get impressions of your little one on a sheet or using clay and keep it as a painting or sculpture in the room.

Fairy lights

Who does not like fairy lights, especially when the light box is all the rage these days? They add to the aesthetic value of the room, besides lighting it up efficiently. Use fairy lights to write ‘Love’ or ‘Faith’ or anything you think adds good vibes to the room.

Picture collage

Create a scrapbook wall of all the pictures that you want in your toddler’s room. You can add to these as your child grows and encourage them to put up their favourites too.

Wall art ideas

Thinking out of the box is key to DIY! How about picking up old skateboards and using them as shelves to for showcasing your kids’ books, toys or crafts?

(The writer is owner and founder of interior design studio Awesome Snoozie.)