Diwali 2019: How to protect your baby from noise pollution and smoke

With Diwali celebrations come too much smoke and loud noise with people around you lighting diyas and bursting crackers. These, however, can be harmful for your newborn baby.

Dr Ashok Gawdi, Consultant, Paediatrics, Apollo Hospitals, told Express Parenting, “The smoke can enter the baby’s respiratory tract and depending on the child’s sensitivity, they can have cough, bronchial congestion, breathing difficulties or even chemical pneumonitis if there is excessive smoke. Again, high decibel sounds can impact the baby’s hearing abilities later, especially if you burst crackers at close proximity.”

So, if this is your baby’s first Diwali, here are some tips to ensure your little one is safe while you celebrate the festival with him or her.

How to protect your baby from noise during Diwali

1. Your baby should be in a room which does not have many windows or if there are, they need to be shut to keep the room soundproof, said Dr Gawdi.

2. Your baby’s ears can be covered with ear muffs to protect them from too much noise, suggested the paediatrician.

3. The room your baby is in should ideally be at a distance from where you would be having the main celebrations. Do not let in too many people inside the room or it might make your little one uncomfortable.

4. Inform other family members, relatives, friends and neighbours that there is a baby in the house and urge them to celebrate as noise-free and smoke-free a festival as possible.

5. Celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali without crackers. If at all you are bursting crackers, use green crackers or at least the ones that do not make too much sound like sprinklers and spinners.

6. Keep your baby comfortable and well-fed to make sure they do not get too cranky. If possible, arrange for your baby’s nap in his or her safe room during the time of the main celebrations to avoid the noise.

How to protect your baby from smoke during Diwali

1. Keep your baby in airtight rooms or air-conditioned rooms that can filter out the dust and the smoke, advised Dr Gawdi.

2. Again, green crackers can keep a check on the amount of smoke produced.

3. Do not light diyas or agarbattis in your baby’s room. Do not allow older children to come near the room with sprinklers either.

4. Do not take your baby out in public to avoid exposure to smoke.

