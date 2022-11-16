Dimpy Ganguly Roy shares a ‘more realistic glimpse’ of what it is like to be ‘a mom of 3’

Dimpy Ganguly Roy who gave birth to her third child, a boy, in July this year, shared a glimpse of how different her real life is from the social media‘s portrayal of picture-perfect families. In the video, she can be seen bonding with the newborn as the other two children are playing with her, wide awake at 6 in the morning, a stark contrast to her recent photoshoot with her family posing in a petite frame.

Recalling how she often gets asked, “How is it being a mom 3?”, she expressed,

– Starting your day at 5 am even on weekends whether you got any sleep or not

– Have tons of laundry, and very little time to fold them

– Catering to three different kinds of breakfast

– May/may not get the time to eat yourself

– Lots of coffee

“And surely not looking like this all the time,” she said, referring to her family potrait. “Sharing a more realistic glimpse of how my morning today at 6 am looked like,” expressed Dimpy.

Dimpy, who opted for a “unmedicated water birth” for her third delivery, previously spoke about finding the strength from within.

“This was (delivery) by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform miracles!” she recalled while announcing the birth of her son, Rishaan Ganguly Roy with husband Rohit Roy.

If you, too, have been running low on sleep while taking care of your children, home, and work, here’s some measures that can help, courtesy Arti Shroff, psychologist, Kemps Corner Mumbai. “Between going to work, cooking meals, and managing children, household chores and managing a healthy social life, women have always been at the top of their game without batting an eyelid. However, don’t be fooled by this seemingly automatic and effortlessness that women possess, beneath this lies a lot of hard work, sacrifice sometimes also coming at the price of a personal burnout,” said Shroff.

What can help?

According to Shroff,

Time management – Make a realistic schedule that also includes plenty of time dedicated towards self care and measure.

Define boundaries – Don’t take on more than you can chew. Learn to say no to what you cannot take on.

Get a to-do list – This adds concreteness and helps add structure this increasing efficiency.

Increase motivation – Reward your self for accomplishments

Nutritionist and food coach Anupama Menon also mentioned the key is to “get most out of the time one has”. “While dropping the child to school, one can pick up groceries for the day; while commuting to work/school, make all the important calls. Or listen to nutrition podcasts/videos while working out. If you can combine physical and mental tasks you can save a lot of time and energy,” Menon told indianexpress.com.

