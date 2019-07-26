Derek O’ Brien opening up about being abused as a child is a wake-up call for parents

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien’s remark on child sexual abuse may have resonated with many who have either been victims or have at least known of such traumatic cases. The MP recently recounted a personal incident of abuse as a child, in the Rajya Sabha, while debating on the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) law.

The 58-year-old narrated how he was molested at the age of 13 in a public bus, when someone allegedly ejaculated on his shorts when he was returning home after tennis practice. And he did not talk about it for “six, seven years” before finally telling his parents.

As per the latest government figures available, 106,958 cases of crimes against children were recorded in 2016. One is reminded of Alia Bhatt’s movie Highway, where in a scene her character Veera recalls how she was repeatedly abused by an uncle but is shushed by her parents. The trauma of sexual abuse can impact a child deeply and yet parents shy away from talking to children about it out of shame or fear.

And that’s exactly what O’Brien also addresses in his speech. “It starts in your home, in my home and everybody else’s homes…and the child actually doesn’t express herself,” he said, urging people to talk about it openly and share their personal stories too.

To silence a victim can only add to the child’s trauma, which can contribute to “arrested development, as well as a host of psychological and emotional disorders, that some children and adolescents may never overcome,” according to a 2013 study titled Child Sexual Abuse in India: Current Issues and Research. And not just girl children, even boys can be victims of sexual abuse as O’Brien himself. It can also lead to some mental disorders, the most common being depression and anxiety, Niharika Mehta, psychologist, Hiranandani Hospital, informed. “There can be consequences in the child’s adult life which is why it is important to address the issue then and there. There will be changes in the child’s coping mechanisms; trust issues are common ones. The consequences may not be seen immediately but they come up with time,” she said.

For your child’s emotional, physical and mental well-being, the key is to break away from the taboo. Parents need to educate themselves about what constitutes sexual abuse — from unwanted touching of private parts to rape — and sensitise children and encourage them to talk about it too. “The education for understanding abuse should start early, right from when the child starts talking. Instead of telling them about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’, replace the terms with ‘positive’ or ‘negative touch’ or ‘safe’ or ‘unsafe touch’. It is also absolutely necessary to normalise talking about their private parts. Instead of having code words, teach kids to identify these body parts by their original names. The child and parents might know the code words but others might not. It is important to do away with the stigma,” the psychologist asserted. Here are some more tips on how to talk to your kids about sexual abuse.